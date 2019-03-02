The undermanned Horned Frogs scored the game’s first basket, but never led again as No. 11 Texas Tech came to Fort Worth and blew out TCU.

TCU had 9 turnovers before their first assists, missed its first five three-point attempts and went eight minutes between baskets in the first half as Tech built a commanding lead en route to a 81-66 win.

"Clearly they executed better. They defend better. I think they played really well and both ends were sound," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said of Texas Tech. "No surprises there."

Kouat Noi had a 8-0 run of his own to cut a 23-point deficit to just 15 midway through the first half, but that was the only highlight of the first 20 minutes. TCU shot just 29 percent in the half and Tech had 13 assists to TCU’s four before the break.

"They are just a really good team," TCU senior guard Alex Robinson said of Texas Tech. "They kind of hit us in the mouth and we had to respond. Wed did a good job of it in the second half, but we dug too deep of a hole."

The Frogs showed a lot of life to start the second half as they went on a 10-0 run out of the break thanks to five points each from Noi and Robinson. TCU got all the way to within seven after an alley-oop from Robinson to Samuel, but an 8-0 Tech run took all the momentum back.

"I was happy how we came out the second half and of how we cut the lead at the end of the first half and started playing better defensively," Dixon said. "But we dug too big of a hole. Cut it to seven and they came back and hit some open shots."

TCU played just seven players and its two bench players combined for zero points in 25 minutes. Texas Tech played just eight players, but they combined for 24 points in 43 minutes. So while it feels like TCU's depth may be an issue, they only played one less player than Tech.

"We can't use that as an excuse or whatever it may be. It shouldn't be that much to their advantage," Dixon said. "But their eight are playing with experience and at a high level."

JD Miller led with 18 points and eight rebounds. Robinson had 17 points and six assists. Noi had 15 points, four steals and two rebounds.

TCU was still projected to make the tournament prior to Saturday’s game according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. The Frogs (18-11, 6-10 in the Big 12) likely still need to win two games between the end of the regular season and the conference tournament to have a real shot at making the dance.

"I just talked to my guys for a while in there and that wasn't a good performance. But this is a strange year where if you have a losing record you have a chance at getting in," Dixon said. "No question that teams with a losing record (in conference) are getting in. In my mind, we're playing for a tournament spot and we've got an opportunity."

The Frogs will honor seniors Miller and Robinson 30 minutes before their final home game at 8 p.m. Monday against co-Big 12 leader Kansas State (21-7, 11-4). Robinson is the school’s all-time assist leader and Miller is TCU’s all-time leader in games played.