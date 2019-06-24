TCU got its second offensive lineman of the 2020 class Monday nigh in Michael Nichols.

The 6-5, 260-pound offensive tackle for Justin Northwest says the key was being close to home and his future coaches.

“I wanted to stay in the state for sure but it was an added bonus being close,” Nichols said. “And it’s the best place for me to develop.”

TCU has the most offensive tackles in the NFL right now with six and Marcus Cannon and Halapoulivaati Vaitai having gotten Super Bowl rings over the last three seasons and that potential is key to Nichols.

“I liked the coaching staff and history of producing NFL talent,” Nichols said.

Both of TCU’s starting tackles will be drafted this year in Lucas Niang and Anthony McKinney. Niang is graded as the top returning tackle in the Big 12 and could be the first offensive lineman taken in next year’s draft. Chris Thomsen continues to bring big-time talent to Fort Worth and coach them to big success.

Watching his tape you can see that Nichols knows how to use his large frame and his excellent footwork helps pave the way over opposing linemen and clearing massive running lanes.