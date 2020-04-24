TCU star left tackle Lucas Niang was taken 96th overall in the NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Niang didn’t allow a sack in his TCU career. He fell to the Chiefs at the end of the third round due to having hip surgery in the middle of last session.

The TCU offense definitely functioned better when Niang was in the line up as the Frogs dropped four of their final five games after Niang was lost of the season.

He joins an explosive offense that just won the Super Bowl earlier this year.