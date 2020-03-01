News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-01 22:58:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Murray talks TCU visit

Wichita Falls Hirschi 2021 defensive end Chris Murray was on campus this weekend and left with an offer.
Wichita Falls Hirschi 2021 defensive end Chris Murray was on campus this weekend and left with an offer. (Lauren Roberts/Times Record News)
Billy Wessels • PurpleMenace
Publisher

Wichita Falls Hirschi 2021 defensive end Chris Murray was on campus this weekend and picked up an offer.Murray was blown away by the Frogs’ coaching staff.“They had great hospitality,” Murray said....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}