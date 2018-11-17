This has been a rough season for TCU. That might be an understatement.

TCU is scraping and clawing to get to bowl eligibility and can achieve that with a win next week thanks in part to its third-string quarterback and one of the most veteran members of the team.

Grayson Muehlstein is a fifth-year senior. He signed with TCU as part of the 2014 recruiting class. He was one of three quarterbacks TCU ended up signing that year and wasn’t the most hyped out of that group.

One was JUCO transfer Bram Kohlhausen, who is famous for his heroics in the Alamo Bowl. The other was Fort Worth native Foster Sawyer who also had offers from Alabama, Oklahoma State, SMU and Missouri.

Then there was “The Mule” as fans called Muehlstein. TCU was the lone offer for Muehlstein who had 3,079 passing and 1,462 rushing yards his senior year for the Eagles.

He was a fan favorite and an integral part of the team on the scout team, but never seemed to crack the top-three on the depth chart. But the way this year was going, it almost felt destined Muehlstein was going to get some serious snaps.

“I’ve been here a while and I know the offense pretty well,” Muehlstein said. “I’ve been doing it for five years so I didn’t have to think about too much because it’s pretty well programmed in.”

Shawn Robinson’s injury moved him up to No. 2 and when Collins left in the first half of the game against Baylor, the Mule got the call.

“My heart rate picked up a little bit and I just had to step up,” Muehlstein said. “I was mentally focused and ready to take control.”

He had completed just one pass his entire career at TCU, a garbage-time toss against Southern in the first game of the year this season. Today marked his eighth career appearance and fun fact, TCU has never lost a game that he has played in and three of his eight appearances have come against Baylor.

“It means a lot because we’re not too fond of Baylor here,” Muehsltein said. “It was extra important to get the win over them and that’s all I can ask for.”

Today he completed 11 of 15 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. The dual-threat quarterback had a 14-yard carry in the game as well.

After all this time, Muehlstein got his moment.

“I’ve thought about it of course, but I didn’t know after five years if it would ever come,” Muehlstein said. “Five years is a while to wait for something like this, but I always thought in the back of my head I’d get in to play at some point.”

He’ll likely get another one next week on senior day as TCU coach Gary Patterson said Michael Collins is doubtful to play next week.

“It’s exciting because I’ve never spent a whole week with the one’s at practice,” Muehlstein said. “It will be cool too with it being senior day.”