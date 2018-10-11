Whenever TCU and Texas Tech get together, expect the unexpected.

Whether it’s Aaron Green’s miracle, a random 12-3 game between two offensive powers or a fox on the field, you never know what you’re going to get when these two Big 12 rivals get together.

This year was no exception as the two teams took their talents to Thursday night again and once again, Texas Tech prevailed.

The TCU defense once again stood tall against the nation’s most prolific offense, but the offense couldn’t deliver in the 17-14 loss.

“Only one person to blame and that’s me,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “I gave up two big plays.”

Texas Tech scored on plays of 62 and 38 yards, accounting for 100 of its 353 yards. The Red Raiders had been averaging 591.4 yards per game coming into the contest.

While the Texas Tech offense didn’t perform to their norm, the TCU offense has. TCU is now just one of seven teams with 15 or more turnovers on the season after giving the ball away three times tonight. They join the list of powerhouses which includes South Alabama, UConn, Central Michigan, Tulsa, Rutgers, UMass. This is the fourth straight game they have turned the ball over three or more times.

“We’ve got to secure the ball better at the skill positions. If running backs are going to complain about their touches, they have to take care of the football,” Patterson said. “We had a week and a half to get ready and we didn’t on offense.”

TCU’s offense did outgain Texas Tech’s by compiling 411 yards, but an interception off a tipped pass from Shawn Robinson to Artayvious Lynn in the end zone, a fumble by Sewo Olonilua and a desperation interception on the final offensive play of the game for TCU, erased all of that effort.

“We learned a valuable lesson. Have to get ready to play. If it was easy, anybody could do it,” Patterson said. “Three years in a row we’ve held them to low points and low yards. Not many people can do that.”

Robinson was feared to be lost for the season, or at least this game, with a non-throwing shoulder injury, but he didn’t show any ill effects of the non-specified injury. Even before the injury, Patterson had been calling to see some run by back up Michael Collins, but once again he was left on the sideline.

Patterson notoriously leaves offensive decisions to his offensive coordinators while he crafts his dominating defense, but if something doesn’t change on the field soon, it may also change off the field.

“Right now that’s Sonny’s call,” Patterson said. “At some point that might become my call.”

This is a historically bad stretch for the offense. This is the first time TCU has scored 17 or fewer points in three consecutive weeks since weeks 2-4 in 1996. Even in the one-win season in 1997, TCU didn’t have a stretch like this.

It doesn’t get any easier for TCU (3-3, 1-2 in the Big 12) as No. 11 Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1 in the Big 12) comes to town off a bye week for a 11 a.m. kick off Oct. 20.

While the odds seem long in that one, Patterson has been in similar situations in his 20 years at TCU.

“It doesn’t look good at 3-3 and looking at OU with two weeks to prepare,” Patterson said. “But this program has been here before.”