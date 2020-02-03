TCU added a running back to the 2020 class days before national signing day.

The Frogs added Kendre Miller to the fold. He picked up an offer from TCU just two weeks ago and it was his first and only power five offer.

Miller credited the atmosphere in Fort Worth for his commitment.

He ran for 2,508 yards and accounted for 34 touchdowns while playing quarterback and everywhere else on the field for Mount Enterprise.

Miller joins Dominic Richardson as the two running backs in TCU's 2020 class.