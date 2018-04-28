Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-28 23:30:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Matt Pryor drafted by Philadelphia Eagles in sixth round

Rvodszgrwagyzjnrc5b2
Geoffrey Craig • PurpleMenace.com
@geoffrey_craig
Staff Writer
Lecturer at TCU, TCU Alum, Sports Broadcasting Professional, Father, Husband

Matt Pryor was the first Horned Frog off the board on Day Three of the 2018 NFL Draft. Pryor will join former teammate Halapoulivaati Vaitai on the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. There could be an all-Horned Frog right side on the Eagles offensive line very soon.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}