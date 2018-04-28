Matt Pryor was the first Horned Frog off the board on Day Three of the 2018 NFL Draft. Pryor will join former teammate Halapoulivaati Vaitai on the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. There could be an all-Horned Frog right side on the Eagles offensive line very soon.
With the 206th pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, the #Eagles select OT Matt Pryor.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kAJjkVxYJd— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 28, 2018
The big man will look good in that green and white! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/M1TJ9oawgp— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) April 28, 2018