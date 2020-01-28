News More News
Lemear commits to TCU

TCU coach Gary Patterson got his first defensive commit for the 2021 class in Devin Lemear
Billy Wessels • PurpleMenace
TCU landed its second 2021 commit Tuesday night in safety Devin Lemear.

The six-foot, 165-pound safety from Manor was on campus this weekend for the Frogs’ junior day where he picked up his first D1 offer.

“The thing I like most about TCU is the great atmosphere,” Lemear said. “Everybody there seems like family which made me feel extremely comfortable.”

Pro Football Focus rated TCU safeties Trevon Moehrig, a sophomore, and Ar’Darius Washington, a redshirt freshman, as the top two safeties in the country this season. That’s something that Lamear noticed as he was making his decision.

“The next thing I like most is how TCU is a defensive minded school,” Lemear said. “They take pride in their defense and that’s something I respect. TCU is known to produce high caliber safeties.”

Watching his tape, you can see that he can be the next in the line of high-caliber safeties. He has a great nose for the football and is a sure tackler with speed.

