PurpleMenace - Latest on Spielman

Latest on Spielman
Multiple sources have confirmed that former Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman intends to finish his playing career at TCU, but is waiting on NCAA and school waivers to allow him to play right away...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news