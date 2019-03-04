TCU trailed No. 18 Kansas State by as much as 21 in the second half, but cut the deficit to just seven with six minutes left.

That was as close as the Frogs would get in the 64-52 loss against the Wildcats, who are one win away from a share of the Big 12 title.

"We didn't get it done from the start. We struggled offensively, we struggled defensively," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "You've got to beat the top teams in the league at home. Certainly disappointed, but we have to get back to work and get better."

Kansas State led 51-30 with 15 minutes remaining before a 10-0 run that took just 2:13 sparked by five RJ Nembhard points got the Frogs within reach. The lead was cut all the way to seven after a pair of free throws by Desmond Bane and an acrobatic bucket by Alex Robinson.

"We don't want to dig a hole that big for us and we've done that a lot lately," Nembhard said. "But we have to take all the positives we can out of this into Saturday."

The Wildcats went on a quick 5-0 run, headed by a controversial penalty on a three-point attempt with 4:52 left that led to three points and halting TCU’s momentum.

"We've got to get teams in foul trouble. We've got to get to the foul line more," Dixon said. "It's hard to get in rhythm when you get in foul trouble."

TCU redshirt freshman center Kevin Samuel had one of his biggest games of Big 12 play with 17 points, on 8-11 shooting, to go with seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

"We just came out knowing we have to leave it all on the floor," Samuel said. "It's our last home game and we're trying to make the NCAA tournament so I was just playing my hardest."

It was senior night for a pair of Frogs as Alex Robinson and JD Miller were honored before the game. Miller hit his first shot of the game, but those were his only two points to go with five rebounds and a block. Robinson had seven points and six assists.

"They were part of a 1-17 team and this just shows the progress they've made," Dixon said. "It's only been three years, but it's felt like longer. We still have games left so it doesn't feel like farewell."

Robinson will leave TCU with the most assists in program history and Miller will tie the school record for games played if TCU makes a postseason tournament or wins its first Big 12 tournament game.

"Every bubble team tends to lose, so we just have to go win Saturday," Dixon said. "I believe we can get better defensively. There's no quit. There's no doubt. I believe we will get better."

TCU (18-12, 6-11 in Big 12 play) is squarely on the bubble with one regular season game remaining. The Frogs likely need to beat Texas (16-14, 8-9) at 11 a.m. Saturday and win one Big 12 tournament game to have a shot at making the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.