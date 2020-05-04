Whenever football gets going again TCU will have a new face in its stable of coaches.

TCU head coach Gary Patterson brought long-time head coach and even longer-time friend Jerry Kill to his staff to try and shake things up on the offensive side of the ball.

“We had some success at Virginia Tech and then coach Patterson called me and said, ‘We need you.’ I said, well, I haven’t been here very long and I’m not used to doing that, but I guess we’ve known each other for a long, long time and I know this -- I’ve been to Fort Worth enough, I’d like to live in Fort Worth,” Kill said. “What they’ve done (at TCU) even over the last six, seven years, we’ve been top 10 in the country three times. I said this is a great opportunity to work for somebody you’ve been with, you know inside out, and I felt like I could bring some help.”

Kill’s role is essentially to be the head coach of the offense and work with those coaches to get it humming again like it was before the last couple seasons.



“I coach the coaches is what it comes down to and make sure we get done. I watch the film with them. Go over all the techniques after practice like in spring ball,” Kill said. “My number one thing is coaching the coaches and helping Gary out with all the stuff he needs to be not doing so he can concentrate on what he needs to be doing. Last year he had to spend a lot more time on offense than he wanted to.”

Kill was the head coach at Minnesota when TCU’s offense was one of the best in the country in 2014 and 2015 and the Frogs beat the Gophers those two years by a combined score of 53-24. That was when TCU had Sonny Cumbie and Doug Meacham on the staff. Along with Kill, Patterson has brought back Meacham after he left the team in 2017.

“They’ve been great. That’s when we had all the success, but unfortunately that’s when I had to play them,” Kill said. “They were so explosive on offense, they scored points and did things. We have a ton of knowledge in that room right now. Our job is to put it all together and everybody work together to do what it takes to win.”

TCU also added Bryan Applewhite to the staff to coach the running backs and moved Jarret Anderson back to offensive line coach from being on the wide receiver staff.

It will be interesting to see if TCU can recapture that same level of offensive firepower from five years ago after creating this all-star coaching staff under defensive mastermind Gary Patterson.