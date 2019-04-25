The Frogs landed their biggest commit of the 2020 class so far Thursday in four-star cornerback Keontae Jenkins.

The 5-10, 165-pound corner from Virginia Beach picked TCU over LSU, Florida, Michigan, Auburn, Baylor, Wisconsin, Tennessee and his hometown team, Virginia Tech.

Jenkins is the first Virginia-based commit for TCU since Connor Koch in 2017 and those are the only two in the Rivals era. This could be building a pipeline for TCU into Virginia in the coming months.

The Frogs are considered the favorites for offensive lineman Altrique Barlow and are one of the top schools for safety Nehki Meredith, both also from Virginia Beach. Barlow is scheduled to commit May 1.

Jenkins is one of the fastest athletes in the country and has been clocked between a 4.38 and 4.47 40-yard dash time this month. That kind of speed will always play in Gary Patterson’s defense.

Watching his tape you can see he has great make-up speed and has no problem giving receivers cushions knowing that he can catch anybody. Seems to have good ability to locate the ball in the air and make a play to break up passes. He isn’t afraid of contact either.