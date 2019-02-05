TCU added its 27th and likely final member of the 2019 class Tuesday night in Keeyon Stewart.

The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from two-time state champion Galena Park North Shore, near Houston, was down to TCU, Texas Tech and Utah before picking the Frogs.

He also had offers from Washington, Syracuse, Louisville and Houston among the 22 he held.

While he’s listed as a corner, he played a lot of safety in high school and his film is full of big hits to go with some broken passes. Stewart might not have the size of most safeties, but he can hit like one so maybe he could be flexible in the Frog secondary.

Stewart is the third corner in this class for TCU as he joins Donavann Collins and Tony Wallace. The other defensive backs in the class are Deshawn McCuin, Millard Bradford and Travis Hodges-Tomlinson.

This will probably be the last piece of the 2019 class for TCU as Stewart, Darwin Barlow, Dylan Jordan, Earl Barquet and Hodges-Tomlinson should all sign Wednesday. The other 21 members of the class signed in December and nine have already enrolled.