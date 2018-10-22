TCU senior receiver KaVontae Turpin was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend on Sunday and has since been suspended from the team.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram's Drew Davison, Turpin's girlfriend told police that he "dragged" her across a parking lot and "slammed" her to the ground during an altercation late Saturday night.

A witness reportedly told police Turpin was "manhandling" his girlfriend and was “grabbing her from behind with one arm across her neck” while dragging her across the lot.

Turpin was booked into Tarrant County Jail on Sunday after being charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, per a Tarrant County Jail booking report. Under Texas law, assault causing bodily injury to a family member can also include domestic partners and girlfriends.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor. Turpin has been released from jail.