KaVontae Turpin suspended after arrest for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
TCU senior receiver KaVontae Turpin was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend on Sunday and has since been suspended from the team.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram's Drew Davison, Turpin's girlfriend told police that he "dragged" her across a parking lot and "slammed" her to the ground during an altercation late Saturday night.
A witness reportedly told police Turpin was "manhandling" his girlfriend and was “grabbing her from behind with one arm across her neck” while dragging her across the lot.
Turpin was booked into Tarrant County Jail on Sunday after being charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, per a Tarrant County Jail booking report. Under Texas law, assault causing bodily injury to a family member can also include domestic partners and girlfriends.
The charge is a Class A misdemeanor. Turpin has been released from jail.
Horned Frogs football coach Gary Patterson announced on the Big 12 coaches teleconference Monday that Turpin was suspended and unlikely to play this week against Kansas.
"We’re gathering information, but at this point in time he probably won’t play against Kansas," Patterson said.
When initially contacted for comment Monday morning, TCU athletics directed reporters to the university communications department. TCU communications provided the following statement to Purple Menace regarding Turpin's arrest:
“Texas Christian University is aware that one of its students was recently arrested for a reported domestic situation. The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine next steps. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law. The student also may face a charge of violating the University Code of Student Conduct, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges.”
Turpin has caught 29 passes for 410 yards and 3 touchdowns for TCU this season. He has a punt return touchdown and a kick return touchdown. He had 187 all-purpose yards and 2 total touchdowns in TCU's 52-27 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.