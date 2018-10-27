If you had said Michael Collins would throw for 351 yards, Darius Anderson would run for nearly 100 yards and Jalen Reagor had 177 in the air, I would have said TCU would have ran away with a big win in Kansas.

Not so fast. TCU still turned the ball over twice, including losing a fumble inside the Kansas 15-yard line in the final two minutes and suffered the worst loss of the Gary Patterson era, 27-26.

TCU has lost the turnover battle in every game except the opener against Southern and are a remarkable -12 in Big 12 play and -15 going back to the Ohio State game.

Kansas appeared to fumble right around the goal line on their eventual game-winning touchdown, but an inconclusive review allowed the score to stand. A similar situation happened on Texas Tech’s game-winning touchdown. It feels like TCU is a team of destiny, but destined to lose this season.

Collins became the first non-Texan to start for TCU since 1997 and performed well by completing 23-of-33 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown. His top target was Jalen Reagor, who had eight catches for 177 yards and a 56-yard touchdown. Taye Barber, who’s role was expected to increase due to the removal of KaVontae Turpin from the team, had five catches for 75 yards and nearly scored as he was forced out of bounds inside the five on a catch and run.

Anderson ran 20 times for 95 yards, but he fumbled when he ran into offensive lineman Austin Myers on the Frogs’ final possession. Collins scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and had 33 yards on the ground. Sewo Olonilua had 24 yards and was stuffed on fourth-and-goal at the one-yard line in the first quarter.

Jawuan Johnson and Arico Evans led the team with 10 tackles. Ben Banogu had eight and a pair of sacks.

TCU (3-5, 1-4 in the Big 12) has now lost three in a row and five of its last six and are in last place in the conference. The Frogs must win three of their final four games to make a bowl game. That road starts next week when TCU hosts Kansas State (3-5, 1-4) at 2:30 pm Saturday.