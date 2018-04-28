#TCU ➡️ #NFLDraft ➡️ @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/m3sEm5eXeG— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) April 28, 2018
The first player from TCU to be drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft is offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom. Noteboom was a three-year starter for the Frogs and showed off his great footwork at the NFL Scouting Combine and the Senior Bowl.
Good luck to Joe in his new home of Los Angeles!