Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-28 11:49:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Joseph Noteboom taken by LA Rams in Third Round of NFL Draft

Z19l7r8czthdzwai2dj9
Geoffrey Craig • PurpleMenace.com
@geoffrey_craig
Staff Writer
Lecturer at TCU, TCU Alum, Sports Broadcasting Professional, Father, Husband

The first player from TCU to be drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft is offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom. Noteboom was a three-year starter for the Frogs and showed off his great footwork at the NFL Scouting Combine and the Senior Bowl.

Good luck to Joe in his new home of Los Angeles!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}