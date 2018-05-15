Former Frog receiver and current Buffalo Bill wide out Jeremy Kerley was a fan favorite and TCU could have another member of his family to root for soon.

Jeremy’s cousin Jordan Kerley picked up an offer from the Frogs. The younger Kerley is a 6-1, 190-pound wide receiver from Austin McNeil and currently also holds offers from Arizona State, UNT, SMU and UTSA.

Despite being family with a TCU legend, Jordan doesn’t get to chat with Jeremy that often.

“I’ve always been a fan since my cousin went there to play ball,” Jordan said. “Me and him don’t get to speak often though.”

Jordan hasn’t visited TCU in a few years, but came a few times when Jeremy was playing.

“I’ve been there a few times for football games and got to see a little bit of the campus,” Jordan said. “I haven’t seen the facilities yet. I went a couple years ago.”

Jordan will likely visit sometime this summer.