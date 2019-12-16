TCU got a huge in-state commitment just days before national signing day.

Quentin Johnston had been high on the Frogs’ wish list for a long time, but also committed to Big 12 rival Texas since August. That changed just 26 hours until national signing day.

The 6-4, 190-pound wide out is the No. 76 overall player in the 2020 class and also had offers from Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Houston and SMU.

Johnston is the total package. Size, speed, hands and a great route runner. In an area where the Frogs struggled mightily last season, Johnston figures to come in and contend right away for playing time and maybe a starting spot.