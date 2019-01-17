TCU announced Thursday that junior guard Jaylen Fisher is out for the rest of the season and his playing career is done at TCU.

“After talking with Jaylen, it’s been determined that he will not play this season or in the future at TCU,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “We want to thank Jaylen for all his contributions to the program and wish him all the best in the future.”

From the press release at GoFrogs.com: “Although Fisher will not play again for the Horned Frogs, he will remain on scholarship at TCU this spring, while enrolled and continuing to attend classes. He will also continue to receive regular medical treatments on campus. This will allow TCU to actively recruit a player for the 2019-20 season.”

TCU offered 2019 Australian power forward Kuany Kuany late last night in what could be a related move.

Fisher hadn’t played since TCU won the Diamond Head Classic championship against Indiana State on Christmas. He averaged 12.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in just nine games this season. He only played in 17 games last season due to knee injuries.

He was a four-star point guard in the 2019 class and was ranked No. 57 nationally making him still the highest rated recruit to ever attend TCU.

TCU (12-3, 2-2 in Big 12) will play at Kansas State (13-4, 3-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m.