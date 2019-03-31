Ticker
Jackson talks TCU visit

Mansfield Summit 2021 offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson's dad played at TCU and he visited the Frogs this weekend.
Billy Wessels • PurpleMenace.com
One of the biggest football players in DFW’s 2021 class visited TCU this weekend and he has deep ties to the Frogs.Mansfield Summit 2021 offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson was on campus, a familiar p...

