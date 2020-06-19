PurpleMenace - Jackson picks TCU

TCU landed its first offensive lineman of the 2021 class Friday afternoon.

Mansfield Summit 2021 offensive tackle Jacoby Jackson picked the Frogs over offers from Baylor, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech among his 39 offers.

The Frogs had an edge for Jackson his whole life as his father, Cedric, played running back for TCU from 88-90 before being drafted by the Detroit Lions.

“They do have a special place in my heart my dad been taking me to games since I was 4 years old, Jackson said.

But his dad didn’t want him to pick the Frogs just because he went there.

“He said don’t pick a school because he went there,” Jackson said. “Pick a school that’s a perfect fit for me.”

TCU is that perfect fit for the 6-6, 315-pound tackle. Jackson uses that big frame excellently with light feet and is great at blocking both pass and the run. He’ll be an excellent fit for the Frog line and to continue the family heritage.