TCU plays its biggest non-conference game in years on Saturday, but the odds are against the Horned Frogs.

Ohio State opened as a 12.5-point favorite against TCU. The Buckeyes are loaded with talent on the defensive line and at the skill positions on offense. It's a tough matchup, which is why we picked the Frogs to lose a hard-fought game on this week's Purple Menace Podcast.

However, the Frogs have upset blue-blood opponents on the national stage before. A season-defining win against Ohio State is absolutely possible, but TCU needs some key things to go the right way.

Here's what the Frogs have to do leave AT&T Stadium with a win on Saturday night.

Shawn Robinson finds his touch and uses his feet

The most significant criticism that can be levied against TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson after two games this season is that he struggles to regulate his arm strength. The sophomore has overthrown deep passes, and some of his shorter throws have too much heat behind them for receivers to make catches. Against Ohio State, that will have to change.

With KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Reagor, the Frogs have the speed at receiver to burn the Buckeye defense. They just need to be able to catch the ball in stride. Robinson has to put the ball in his receivers' hands on vertical throws, and he has to give them the ability to gain yards after the catch on quick passes. He'll need better touch on his passes to do both of those things.

Robinson will also need to make to Ohio State defense account for his running ability. He has only carried the ball 10 times this year as TCU has tried to keep him healthy, but he's averaging 11.2 yards per carry and has scored 3 rushing touchdowns in two games. His legs have to be a bigger part of the game plan this week. He's a dangerous weapon on the read-option, and his ability to scramble will keep the extremely talented Ohio State defensive line from being able to simply charge upfield against an inexperienced TCU offensive line.

TCU's cornerbacks play their best game

The Ohio State offensive line is tough for any defense to face, and it doesn't help that the Frogs' best run defender, Ross Blacklock, is out for the year. The Buckeyes are going to try to run the ball early and often against the smaller TCU defensive front. So what does that have to with the corners?

Gary Patterson knows his front six is at a disadvantage, so his safeties will probably play an even bigger role in stopping the run than they do normally. That means even more one-on-one matchups for the likes of Jeff Gladney, Julius Lewis, and Noah Daniels. Those cornerbacks have to play well in pass coverage, because they often won't have any help behind when the Buckeyes use play-action and RPOs. And they'll be matched up against some dynamic, big-play threats such as Terry McLaurin (172 yards, 34.4 yards/reception, 3 touchdowns) and Johnnie Dixon (99 yards, 19.8 yards/reception, 2 touchdowns).

But if they can keep Ohio State's receivers in check, suddenly the Buckeye offense could start to look vulnerable.

Patterson makes the right adjustments

The biggest advantage TCU has in this game is Patterson. The veteran coach and defensive mastermind won't be facing national championship-winning coach Urban Meyer, who is still serving a suspension. He'll be facing interim coach Ryan Day.

Meyer is allowed to coach the team during the week, so the Buckeyes will be running his game plan. However, he won't be on the sideline or in the booth when the Buckeyes take the field. Any in-game adjustments will be made by Day and the other members of Meyer's staff.

Patterson is in his 18th year as TCU's head coach. That experience is his greatest asset against Ohio State this week. If he can react quickly to what the Buckeyes show on the field, and perhaps throw in some wrinkles Ohio State isn't prepared to face, he'll have the edge against Day and a better chance to pull off the upset.