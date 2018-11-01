TCU faces Kansas State this weekend, trying to avoid losing four straight for the first time in the Gary Patterson era. The Horned Frogs host the Wildcats after the worst loss of Patterson's tenure, a 27-26 loss at Kansas. They desperately need a victory to stop the downward spiral and make some positive gains heading into the offseason. Enter Kansas State, which is also 3-5 and struggling to find positives in 2018. Neither team is favored to make a bowl game, but the loser of this game can essentially start planning its December vacation plans. So how can the Frogs end their losing streak and get back on track? Here's what they need to do:

Hold onto the ball...for once

We're running out of ways to say this: TCU has a spectacularly lopsided turnover margin this season. The Frogs are -15 in turnover margin against FBS opponents this year (-12 overall). They have lost the turnover battle in every game since Week 2. TCU's two turnovers against Kansas last week proved especially costly, which has often been the case for the Frogs this year. An interception by quarterback Michael Collins set up a go-ahead field goal for the Jayhawks to start the fourth quarter. Darius Anderson's fumble on first-and-goal with 1:11 remaining in the game ended a potential game-winning drive and clinched the victory for Kansas. Despite all their failures this season, the Frogs are good enough to win games if they don't beat themselves. But they've proven over and over that they aren't good enough to overcome the momentous mistakes that sealed their fate against Ohio State, Texas, Texas Tech, and Kansas. Kansas State is -2 in turnover margin this year. While that's not excellent, it demonstrates that Bill Snyder's team isn't as careless with the ball as TCU. The Frogs have to match the Wildcats' discipline this week in order to have a chance, and some strokes of good luck would help too.

Make tackles in space

The Frogs have struggled with suspect tackling all season, and injuries have exacerbated the issue by putting a lot of inexperienced players on the field. The problem came into focus against Kansas last week. On Pooka Williams' game-winning touchdown, Trevon Moehrig-Woodard and Garret Wallow both had the opportunity to bring him down, either in the backfield or for a short gain. Instead, he evaded every TCU defender and rumbled 28 yards into the end zone. With the exception of the Oklahoma game, Gary Patterson has schemed well this year to make sure his players are in position to make plays against whatever the opponent calls. His track record calling defense against the Kansas State offense is pretty good, so that bodes well for this week. But none of that matters if players don't actually bring ball carriers down when they meet in the open field. The Frogs rank No. 27 nationally in defensive S&P+ and No. 30 in total defense. They are still pretty good on that side of the ball, with great coaching and a lot of talent and athleticism. However, the Jayhawks proved what's possible against the TCU defense when the Frogs don't wrap up. TCU has to clean that up to keep a bad Kansas State offense from having a breakout performance.





Let Michael Collins and Darius Anderson loose