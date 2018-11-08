TCU football had to fight and claw its way to a one-point win against Kansas State last weekend, and the Horned Frogs still needed some lucky breaks to beat the Wildcats. That won't be enough this week at No. 9 West Virginia. The Mountaineers control their own fate in the race to the Big 12 Championship game, and they still have an outside shot of making the College Football Playoff. They boast one of the best offenses in the country and a Heisman contender in quarterback Will Grier. On Saturday, TCU has to go to Morgantown to try to disrupt all of that with a struggling offense and an injury-ravaged defense. So how can the Frogs hope to pull off the upset? Let's break down how that might look.

Bring Will Grier down

TCU has gotten some excellent results from its pass rush in 2018. Defensive ends Ben Banogu and L.J. Collier rank first and second in the Big 12 in total quarterback pressures this season with 39 and 28, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus. The Frogs rank second in the Big 12 in total sacks with 24.

Here are the Big 12 edge defenders that have created the most pressure so far in 2018. pic.twitter.com/befBs7ZUDG — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 7, 2018

Meanwhile, West Virginia has allowed 19 sacks this year (No. 6 in the Big 12) and ranks No. 80 nationally in sack rate allowed (7 percent). In the Mountaineers' only loss of the season, against Iowa State, Will Grier took seven sacks There will be opportunities for Banogu and Collier to do the same thing. Expect the Frogs to run stunts and blitzes in an attempt to create some free runs at the quarterback as well, and perhaps force some errant throws from Grier in the process. That's the best chance for the TCU defense to slow down the Mountaineer scoring machine.

Play for time of possession

The Frogs' offense really has only one advantage in this matchup, and it's a small one. West Virginia ranks No. 75 nationally in success rate allowed at 41.8 percent. TCU's offense is No. 53 in success rate at 43.3 percent. So essentially the Frogs are a slightly above average team in terms of offensive efficiency, and the Mountaineers are slightly below average team on defense when it comes to efficiency allowed. That means TCU should have the chance to move the ball and get first downs on a fairly consistent basis, allowing the Frogs to sustain drives and keep the West Virginia offense off the field. And that will be critical, since the Mountaineers are a top-five offense in S&P+. If the Frogs can limit the number of West Virginia possessions, they can give their defense a better chance of limiting the damage that Grier and Co. can do. Moving the chains and draining the clock is only part of the battle, though, which leads to the final and most important point for TCU.

Don't waste scoring opportunities