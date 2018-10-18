TCU football is in the midst of an offensive crisis, so naturally that's when the Horned Frogs have to host the offensive juggernaut of the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners. The Frogs have lost three of their last four games, and they are 1-6 overall against Oklahoma since joining the Big 12. Very little about the matchup really favors TCU, other than the fact the Frogs are playing at home. However, if TCU wants to salvage this season, an upset of the Sooners would be a great place to start. A win could galvanize the team and make getting to a bowl game a far more attainable goal. So if TCU were to pull off the biggest upset of the week, what would that look like? Here's how the Frogs could get an improbable win against Oklahoma.



Win the turnover battle

TCU is -9 in turnover margin this season and -11 since Week 3 against Ohio State. Their expected turnover margin, according to S&P+, is dead last in the FBS at No. 130. Part of the issue is that the defense isn't forcing turnovers. The Frogs have just six takeaways overall and only three against FBS opponents this year. But the much bigger problem is the offense keeps forfeiting the ball at a higher rate than almost any team in the country.

TCU fans, look away,,,,,,,,,,



The only Power Five team that’s turned it over more times than TCU through six games is Rutgers.



TCU has turned it over 15 times. The Fightin’ Herms of Arizona State have only turned it over twice. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) October 14, 2018

If TCU turns the ball over and gives Oklahoma extra possessions this weekend, it's over. The Frogs don't have the offensive firepower to keep up with the Sooners as it is. They certainly can't hope to be competitive if they just hand Oklahoma additional scoring opportunities. Shawn Robinson has to take care of the ball, both as a runner and as a passer. His receivers can't let tipped passes turn into interceptions. And every ball carrier has to keep the ball secure. Because despite all their struggles, if the Frogs had done those things, they could have beaten Texas, should have beaten Ohio State, and would have beaten Texas Tech. Instead, they lost all three of those games. If they fail to do those things again this week, they will probably lose again.

Keep the Oklahoma offense on the sideline

The Sooners boast one of the best offenses in the country regardless of what metric you use. They rank No. 1 in the FBS in offensive S&P+ thanks to the impeccable play-calling of Lincoln Riley and the extraordinary play of quarterback Kyler Murray. Just look at these numbers.

Oklahoma Offense - 2018 Category Production National Rank Total offense (yards per game) 524.7 9th Efficiency (Success Rate) 55.2% 2nd Explosiveness (IsoPPP) 1.60 1st Yards per play 8.94 1st Points per play 0.798 1st Rushing offense (yards per game) 208.8 33rd Passing offense (yards per game) 315.8 14th

TCU has had a great season defensively, ranking No. 14 nationally in both defensive S&P+ and total defense. However, the Frogs' offense has to help the defense out. Oklahoma's offense will inevitably start wearing the TCU defense down and hit some big plays if the Frogs are forced to defend too many snaps, which is what happened in the 2017 Big 12 Championship Game. TCU was down by just one touchdown to Oklahoma at halftime, 24-17. Then the Sooners scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter while the TCU offense went punt (3 plays), downs (6 plays), punt (4 plays), interception (1 play) on its first four drives of the second half. This year, the Oklahoma defense is almost as much of a mess as the TCU offense, which is why defensive coordinator Mike Stoops got fired after the loss to Texas. The Sooners rank No. 77 in defensive S&P+ and No. 99 in success rate allowed. The Frogs should have the opportunity to move the ball, even though interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill has had two weeks to prepare for this game. TCU racked up 411 yards against Texas Tech last week. But a missed field goal and two turnovers in opposing territory limited the Frogs to 14 points. They have shown that they have the talent and speed to move the ball. If they can do that with consistency against Oklahoma, they can consume some clock and reduce the number of opportunities the Oklahoma offense has to score points. That's the strategy Army employed earlier this year, limiting the Sooners to just seven possessions in regulation en route to a near upset.

Create negative plays and force three-and-outs