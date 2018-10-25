TCU football is in turmoil coming off two straight losses and a scandal involving one of its best players, who has now been dismissed from the program. So it must be a welcome sight to have Kansas as the next game on the schedule, right?

The Jayhawks are once again parked at the bottom of the Big 12 standings, and the Horned Frogs are 6-0 against them since joining the Big 12. However, TCU has to travel to Lawrence, where its last three games against Kansas have been decided by an average of 6.3 points. The Frogs needed Kansas to miss a 54-yard field goal with seconds remaining to preserve a victory in 2016. If TCU wants to keep its hopes for a bowl berth alive, it absolutely must get a win this week. And it must do so against an opponent that has posed serious difficulties in years past. Here's what the Frogs have to do to beat the Jayhawks and improve to 4-4.

Contain Pooka Williams

The Kansas offense has improved marginally in 2018 mostly because of freshman running back Pooka Williams. The former 4-star recruit has 615 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry this season. Meanwhile, TCU's rush defense has been underwhelming the last three weeks. The Frogs gave up 323 rushing yards to Oklahoma, 83 yards to Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey, and 101 yards to Iowa State running back David Montgomery. To win this week, the Frogs have to perform better against the run. If Williams is allowed to break off explosive runs and keep the Kansas offense on the field, the banged up TCU defense won't be able to hold up for four quarters. Linebackers Ty Summers, Garret Wallow, and Arico Evans have to identify plays quickly and meet Williams at the line of scrimmage or in the backfield. They can't afford to miss tackles either, which has been a significant issue for much of this season.

Establish the run game

While the TCU defense focuses on stopping the Jayhawk rushing attack, the offense has to focus on establishing its own. The Frogs haven't averaged better than 4 yards per carry as a team since Week 4 against Texas. The loss of starting left guard Cordel Iwuagwu to injury in that game was debilitating for an already shaky offensive line. Iwuagwu is expected back this week, which should be a significant boost as the Frogs attempt to control the line of scrimmage. In addition to better blocking, TCU also needs better play-calling in order to establish the run game. Co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, the team's primary play-caller, has inexplicably refused to try to establish the run for most of the year. Part of that is in response to how defenses line up pre-snap, with TCU's opponents essentially daring the Frogs to throw the ball by offering one-on-one matchups in coverage. However, TCU's insistence on doing that is mind-boggling when the passing game has been so inconsistent and turnover-prone with Shawn Robinson. Two of TCU's three best players on offense are Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua. The Frogs need to get them ball early and often, not just to exploit a Kansas defense that ranks No. 89 in rushing marginal efficiency, but also to take the pressure off Michael Collins in his first start.

Get Jalen Reagor the ball