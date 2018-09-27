TCU is trying to snap its first two-game losing streak in two years this week, and it will have to do so against an Iowa State team that handed the Horned Frogs their most significant loss of the 2017 season.

The Cyclones upset TCU last year 14-7, handing the Frogs their first loss of the year after a 7-0 start and knocking them out of the top five in the national rankings. This is no guaranteed victory for TCU. The Frogs have to make some key adjustments in order to get back on track.



Here's how they can do just that.

Make Shawn Robinson comfortable early

TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson never really got into a rhythm against Texas, and that had serious consequences for the TCU offense. He had three turnovers that led to 14 points for the Longhorns, and of the Frogs' 14 drives, eight lasted five plays or fewer.

If the TCU offense is going to have more success this week and the rest of the season, it starts with Robinson.

Expect TCU to try to get the sophomore quarterback some quick, easy completions to start the game. Iowa State doesn't boast the same kind of elite speed in the secondary as Texas, so it should be easier to get first downs that way this week. The Frogs also tried to let Robinson run the ball a little more last week, and that trend should probably continue against the Cyclones.

Doing those things should help Robinson avoid turnovers, which in turn will help the Frogs sustain drives and keep their defense off the field. It should also create some openings for downfield throws for Robinson, an aspect of his game that is still raw and needs to improve for TCU to tap its full offensive potential.

Contain Hakeem Butler

With Allen Lazard off to the NFL, Hakeem Butler has become Iowa State's new No. 1 receiver. He has 14 receptions for 297 yards (21.2 yards per reception) and 2 touchdowns so far this season. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, he presents a matchup problem similar to the one posed by Collin Johnson last week.

Jeff Gladney will probably draw the matchup against Butler on most plays. He has to maintain his leverage against the junior receiver, an area where he struggled at times against Johnson. The Frogs might be smart to have a safety play over the top of Butler at times as well. That responsibility would usually fall to Niko Small, but he may be unable to play because of an unspecified injury. That means it will be up to Markell Simmons and Vernon Scott to help Gladney against Butler.

Get after Zeb Noland

The best way to help out the TCU secondary against Butler is to keep the ball from getting out of the quarterback's hands at all. Backup quarterback Zeb Noland has been playing well in Kyle Kempt's stead, completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 636 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception in three games. The Frogs need to affect him in the pocket, racking up some sacks and forcing some bad throws.

It will be a little easier for TCU to pressure Noland than it was to disrupt Sam Ehlinger last week because Noland isn't as mobile. Gary Patterson said Tuesday that his defense may stick with three-man fronts more often this week after having success with that against the Longhorns. They were able to play max coverage while still pressuring Ehlinger, so they should be able to do the same thing this week. However, Patterson will probably also blitz at strategic moments to try to overwhelm Noland and get some quick three-and-outs.

TCU has been on the wrong end of the turnover margin each of the past two weeks. Whether it's a strip sack or an interception caused by an errant throw, the Frogs' defense should be trying to reverse that trend and get some possessions back for their offense this week.







