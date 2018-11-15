TCU football puts its postseason hopes on the line this week against Baylor. The Horned Frogs (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) go on the road to play the Bears (5-5, 3-4) in a rivalry game that should be far more competitive than a year ago. A loss would ensure TCU wouldn't make a bowl game and that the Frogs would finish with a losing record for just the fourth time in 18 seasons under Gary Patterson. TCU will be desperate to avoid that, especially after an embarrassing defeat at West Virginia last week. So how can they beat Baylor and preserve their bowl hopes? Here are the keys to the making that happen.

Get a man on Jalen Hurd

The Baylor passing game is a major step down from the West Virginia attack TCU faced last week. The Bears rank 94th in the FBS in passing S&P+ and 106th in marginal explosiveness. However, there is one receiver who could present a major problem for the Frogs: Jalen Hurd. Hurd is the leading receiver for Baylor with 837 yards and 4 touchdowns. Beyond his production, his size–6-foot-4 and 217 pounds–could present a major mismatch for a TCU defense that has struggled with containing big-bodied receivers. The Frogs allowed 7 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown to Texas wideout Collin Johnson (6-foot-6, 220 pounds). West Virginia's David Sills (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) had 6 receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown last week against TCU, and he would have done more if not for a few dropped passes. If the TCU defense can't keep Hurd in check, he could put up similar numbers. Jeff Gladney has to maintain proper positioning in coverage on a down-by-down basis, and any TCU safeties forced to match up with him will have to hold their own.

Halfway decent blocking

TCU's offensive line has been atrocious for much of this season. That wasn't so obvious early in the year thanks to the play of Cordel Iwuagwu and Lucas Niang, and because Shawn Robinson's running ability made him difficult to sack while also preventing defenses from keying on the Frogs' running backs. But lately, with Iwuagwu and Robinson both sidelined by injuries, opposing defenses have feasted on the inexperienced offensive line. The Frogs had allowed 8 sacks through their first 9 games. Then they gave up 4 to West Virginia last week. Darius Anderson hasn't run for 100 yards in a game once since his incredible performance against Ohio State in Week 3, and he has only had more than 50 yards once in that span. TCU isn't going to suddenly be dominant at the line of scrimmage. But the Frogs have to at least be somewhat effective, or the offensive deficiencies that have plagued them all season will continue.

Don't abandon the run game