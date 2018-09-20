TCU will attempt to extend its winning streak over Texas to five straight games on Saturday, a feat that has never been accomplished in school history.



The Horned Frogs are 5-1 against the Longhorns since joining the Big 12, including four straight victories. The last time TCU beat Texas four years in a row was from 1935-1938 under Dutch Meyer. A fifth victory Saturday would be a new school record.

Here's how the Frogs can make history against the Longhorns.

Feed Darius Anderson

The Texas defense has been stout against the run this season, ranking No. 28 overall in rushing yards allowed and No. 17 in rushing marginal efficiency allowed, per Bill Connelly's advanced stats. The Longhorns actually held USC to -5 yards on the ground in Week 3. However, now they face a running back in Darius Anderson who has already eviscerated them twice in his collegiate career.

Anderson has run for 202 yards (9.6 yards per carry) and 2 touchdowns in two games against Texas. Now he is coming off his first breakout game of the season against Ohio State, rushing for 154 yards (12.8 yards per carry) and 2 touchdowns. His 93-yard scoring run against the Buckeyes was the longest rushing play in school history. And while the Texas defense is good at making opposing rushing attacks inefficient, it still gives up some big running plays, ranking No. 92 nationally rushing marginal explosiveness per Connelly's numbers.

If the Longhorns can bottle up Anderson and the TCU running game, they have a chance to pull off the upset. But if the junior running back can create the game-changing runs he's known for, TCU will be in a great position to win in Austin.

Make Sam Ehlinger win with his arm

The Texas running game is still a work in progress, especially with star freshman Keaontay Ingram possibly still sidelined by an MCL sprain and bone bruise. That means Texas needs quarterback Sam Ehlinger to carry more of the offensive load, so TCU needs to make him uncomfortable.

The Frogs were relentless in their attempts to pressure Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins last week, bringing blitzes and stunts for most of the night. They probably won't be as aggressive against Ehlinger because of his mobility. He loves scrambling, improvising, and picking up yardage with his legs. Instead, TCU should try to contain him in the pocket, dropping seven or eight men into coverage and daring Ehlinger to make the right reads and deliver the ball accurately.

The sophomore completed less than half his passes (15 of 33) against the Trojans, and TCU would love to force him into a similarly inefficient passing performance.

Clean up special teams play

The Frogs had some major miscues against the Buckeyes on special teams, and they proved costly. They sent the opening kickoff out of bounds, missed a field goal on their opening possession, had a partially blocked punt that gave Ohio State excellent field position before a touchdown drive, and had a kickoff return called back for a penalty on a trick play.

The Longhorns were able to take advantage of one such mistake against USC, blocking a field goal and returning it for a touchdown, and the Trojans were never able to recover from that play. If TCU plays another poor game on special teams, it will give the Longhorns more opportunities to even the odds. But a clean game in that phase will ensure the game comes down to the Frogs' advantages on offense and defense.







