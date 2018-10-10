The trophy for the "West Texas Championship" was re-instituted last year after a decades-long absence. The Horned Frogs got to carry it off the field in Lubbock after a 27-3 win.

TCU and Texas Tech face off Thursday night. The winner takes home the Saddle Trophy, while the loser could be on the brink of a very disappointing year.

Now the Frogs will try to hold onto the saddle in what could be a season-defining matchup for both squads. TCU and Texas Tech are both 3-2 and 1-1 in the Big 12. A victory will put one of these teams on the right track after some early season struggles. A loss could signal a long, difficult season to come.

Here's what TCU has to do win this year's Battle for the Saddle.

Take care of the ball

TCU has 10 turnovers since its Week 3 game against Ohio State, and its opponents have turned those takeaways into 35 points over three games. Those turnovers were the difference between a win and a loss against the Buckeyes, and they helped Iowa State stay in contention until the very end against the Frogs.

Fixing this issue starts with Shawn Robinson, who committed eight of those turnovers (five interceptions, three fumbles). The sophomore quarterback has to improve his decision-making and accuracy as a passer, and he has to have better ball security as a runner. If he's able to do those things, TCU has the speed and talent on offense to score points. But the Frogs need him to stop forfeiting possessions.

Expect the Frogs to continue attacking defenses underneath in the passing game so Robinson can have some easy rhythm throws. They'll probably still take a couple shots downfield, but they may not do so as often for fear of possible interceptions. TCU will also probably run the ball more this week, but Robinson is not likely to be a significant part of that plan. Between his recent shoulder injury and his fumbling issues, the coaches probably won't put the ball in his hands as a runner very much.

Control the line of scrimmage

This will be key for TCU on offense and defense.

The Frogs' offensive line has been pushed around each of the last two games. TCU averaged 2.5 yards per carry against Iowa State and gave up 9 tackles for loss. Against Texas, the Frogs allowed 5 tackles for loss, and running back Darius Anderson averaged 1.9 yards per carry. They haven't handled stunts and blitzes well lately because of poor communication and a lack of experience.

Some of those struggles were due to injuries. Starting left guard Cordel Iwuagwu left the Texas game with an unspecified injury and hasn't been back on the field since. Meanwhile, starting left tackle Austin Myers missed the Iowa State game. If the Frogs get one or both back this week, that will definitely help their cause. Regardless, they need to consistently create running lanes for Anderson and Sewo Olonilua, and they need to keep Robinson clean in the pocket.

On defense, the Frogs need to disrupt the quarterback, whether that's Jett Duffey, McLane Carter, or Alan Bowman. Ben Banogu has started getting pressure more consistently the last few weeks, and that needs to continue against Texas Tech to throw off the timing of the Red Raiders' quick passing game.

The defensive line also needs to hold up well against a surprisingly efficient Texas Tech rushing attack, which ranks No. 35 nationally in marginal efficiency. Freshman running back Ta'Zhawn Henry leads the team in rushing (251 yards, 7 touchdowns), and the Frogs have to keep the one-time TCU commit in check in order to get off the field.

Start fast and get the crowd involved

TCU has not scored the first touchdown in any of its games since the season opener against Southern, and the Frogs have been tied or trailing at the end of the first quarter of each of those games. This week would be the ideal time to end that trend.



The Frogs are playing at home under the lights for a night game. It's a blackout. It's an in-state rivalry game. The atmosphere will be electric, and TCU should try to take advantage of that. If the Frogs can take an early lead and energize the crowd, it could give the offense much-needed confidence while helping a defense that is already playing at a very high level.



