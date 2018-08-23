The Horned Frogs picked up two major commitments Thursday with 4-star Newton (Texas) prospects Darwin Barlow and Tamauzia Brown.

Here's what these two decisions mean for TCU going forward.

1. Higher ceiling for 2019 class ranking

TCU now has four 4-star commits in this year's class. That's already tied with last year and puts the Frogs in reasonable striking distance of their record of seven blue-chip commits, set in 2016.

There are four months remaining before the early signing period. The Frogs could possibly land another big commit or two before then, and they'll still have another month before National Signing Day in early February to prioritize and pursue their remaining needs. TCU currently has the No. 21-ranked class in the country, according to Rivals, and they're poised to keep moving up in the rankings by the time this recruiting year is done.

2. Filling major positions of need

The Frogs have suffered significant attrition at running back in the last year. Kyle Hicks has exhausted his eligibility, Shaun Nixon is no longer with the program, and 2018 signee Fabian Franklin is heading to junior college because of reported academic issues. That leaves TCU with three scholarship running backs, and Darius Anderson could leave early for the NFL draft after this season.

All those losses made running back a top priority for the Frogs in the 2019 class, and now they have one of the best recruits in the country at the position. Plus, they already had the commitment of Daimarqua Foster, whose stock is on the rise.

Before Brown committed, TCU only had two receivers committed for 2019. The Frogs usually like to sign four or five wideouts in each class, so Brown is a welcome addition, and probably not the last.

Brown also fits a different profile than many of TCU's usual wideout commits. Listed at 6-foot-2, he likely projects to play on the outside rather than in the slot. The Frogs have recruited plenty of quick, smaller athletes who can play in space over the years, but their offense is most dangerous when they have reliable threats on the outside as well. Brown could give them that.

3. Building long-term recruiting momentum

TCU has been pulling in more high-profile recruits over the past few years, particularly at the skill positions on offense. The Frogs' success on offense combined with the recruiting prowess of Curtis Luper and Sonny Cumbie has helped them pitch blue-chip receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks more effectively.

Brown and Barlow are the next players to carry on that trend. Barlow joins a long list of talented running backs to commit to the Frogs in recent years, including Kyle Hicks, Shaun Nixon, and Sewo Olonilua. He was their No. 1 target at the position this year, and they landed him. Meanwhile, adding Brown to a receiving corps that will include other former 4-star recruits Jalen Reagor and Taye Barber will be a frightening proposition for opposing offenses.

The more highly rated recruits pick TCU and go on to have success, the better case the Frogs have to make to top prospects in later classes. Both these commitments likely bode well for TCU's chances of attracting even more blue-chip talent in the future.