TCU’s non-conference basketball schedule was announced this week and the Frogs get into action Nov. 7 against Cal-State-Bakersfield, which will be the earliest they have ever tipped off the season.

The Big 12 schedule hasn’t been announced yet, but here are the five most crucial dates on the schedule.

Florida

January 26 in Fort Worth

The Frogs have lost their previous two contests in the Big 12/SEC Challenge so getting back in the win column will be big for the conference and TCU. It’s a quality home contest too and both teams could be ranked in the top-25 in what will be a pivotal match up for tournament resumes.

SMU

December 5 at Dallas

TCU knocked off their crosstown rival last season to remain undefeated. The Mustangs missed the tournament this season, but are usually a tough task. This game could also be key for recruiting in the DFW area.

USC

December 7 at Los Angeles

The Frogs will take part in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in the STAPLES Center against USC just two days after facing the rival-Mustangs. Another primetime game in a NBA venue against a power-five opponent this year could be a boom for for recruiting.

Diamond Head Classic

December 22-25 in Hawaii

TCU will spend the Christmas week in Hawaii. The Frogs’ first game will be at 11:30 pm against Charlotte. The other seven teams in the tournament are Bucknell, Rhode Island, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana State and UNLV. A road of Charlotte, Bucknell and UNLV to a tournament title would be impressive for a tournament schedule. Bucknell made the dance last year and UNLV is a team that is usually in the tournament as well.

Lipscomb

November 20 in Fort Worth

The Frogs host the champion of the Atlantic Sun Conference from last year. This is probably the team’s biggest non-conference and non-power-five test on the schedule after playing multiple conference champions and runner ups last year.