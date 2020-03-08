TCU 2021 quarterback commit Alexander Honig came to America to compete in the Rivals Camp in New Orleans and will head back to Germany tomorrow with some new hardware.

Honig won the quarterback MVP award for the event and proved he cane make all of the throws with some of the best athletes in the country on the same field.

“Well I was hoping to get it,” Honig said of the MVP. “The competition was pretty good, but there weren't a lot of quarterbacks invited so everybody got a lot of reps.”

It was a quick trip stateside as he heads back to his home in Hall, Germany, Monday, but he will be back in Texas on April 4 for the Elite 11 Regional in Dallas and will come take another visit to TCU then with his dad.

He still talks to TCU coaches regularly, even with the seven-hour time difference.

“I am talking to coach Sonny Cumbie every now and then,” Honig said. “I got a lot of letters from the staff the last few weeks. (The time difference) makes it tough, but it’s not too bad.”

Honig’s season starts in April, but it’s not like the UIL programs we have state side so it’s hard to compare his schedule and he actually has more of a grind than stateside players have.

“None of (my teammates) go to my school. It is a club sport,” Honig said. “So I’ve got to drive after school to get to practice. It is very tough to compare with the high school system.”

Honig has the ideal quarterback frame at 6-5, 230 pounds and has a big arm to go with that frame. He showed excellent touch on his passes Sunday as he was hitting receivers all over the field in stride.