TCU star cornerback Jeff Gladney was drafted 31st overall in the NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Gladney was the best corner in the Big 12 the last two seasons. He had 37 passes defended, five interceptions and 146 tackles in his career. He had 41 stops and two picks his junior year and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery against Texas Tech as a sophomore.

The Vikings lost starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes to free agency this year and needs somebody to come in and replace him and Gladney can be that guy.