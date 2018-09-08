TCU basketball picked up a major recruiting win Saturday night when four-star guard PJ Fuller picked the Frogs.

The 6-4, 165-pound shooting guard had a top-eight of TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, UNLV, Florida State, St. Mary's, Washington and Florida. He visited Fort Worth on Sept. 1.

Fuller played the first part of his high school career in Seattle, but will play his senior year at Findlay Prep in Nevada.

He told Rivals’ national analyst Eric Boss some good things about TCU this summer.

"TCU will for sure get a visit," said Fuller. "There's a pre existing relationship with assistant coach Corey Barker that goes back to before basketball. My mom and I will sit down and figure the rest out in a few weeks after I get home."

He is the first 2019 commit for TCU's basketball team.