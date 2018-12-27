The Frogs won what might have been the ugliest bowl game in the 149 years of college football. But they won.

Cal and TCU combined for nine interceptions, and the Frogs had just eight passing yards in the fourth quarter, but it was just enough to squeak out a 10-7 win in overtime of the Cheez-it Bowl.

Jonathan Song drilled a 27-yard field goal after TCU linebacker Jawuan Johnson recorded the Frogs’ fifth interception and nearly returned it all the way for a touchdown on Cal’s lone overtime possession.

In the regulation four quarters, Niko Small, Vernon Scott, Jeff Gladney and Julius Lewis all also had interceptions. Cal picked off Grayson Muehlstein four times in regulation. The nine combined interceptions was most in Cheez-It Bowl history and the two team’s six interceptions in the first half was the most in any game this season.

Even the lone touchdown for TCU had to be done in a weird way. Sewo Oloniliua had a monster game, 194 yards on 32 carries, and scored TCU’s only touchdown on a “simple” one-yard run, but it happened technically in the third quarter despite it being reviewed during the commercial break after the third quarter ended. So after the fourth-quarter appeared to begin, Oloniliua scored a touchdown with three seconds left in the third quarter.

Cal scored on a run after Muehlstein’s first interception. The Bears had just 180 yards in the final three quarters and overtime after that touchdown. Johnson led TCU with seven tackles. Arico Evans, Ben Banogu, LJ Collier, Ty Summers and Corey Bethley all had sacks to help lead the defense.

Jalen Reagor had been all of TCU’s offense the last two weeks, but had zero catches in this game. He ran for nine yards, but had 98 total return yards, including 58 on a punt.

Muehlstein completed just seven of 20 passes for 27 yards, but he has an impressive stat as TCU went 9-0 in games the fifth-year senior appeared in, including his only two starts the final two games of his career.

The likely starting quarterback for TCU next year, Justin Rogers, got his first taste of college action when Muehlstein left due to an injury in the second half. He completed his only pass for one yard, but broke a tackle and took a hit showing he is more than capable of taking a hit.

This was TCU’s 11th win under Gary Patterson and the Frogs get to a winning record at 7-6.