After a sluggish start, TCU finished the first half on a run and went on to win their NIT first-round game.

Sam Houston State led by as much as eight midway through the first half, but a 15-2 run to end the first half gave TCU a lead they never relinquished en route to a 82-69 victory in the first round of the NIT.

Desmond Bane put the cherry on top of that first-half flourish with a three-pointer with three seconds left in the half. He had 10 points and three rebounds in 17 minutes before halftime. Bane finished with 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

JD Miller kept the momentum going in the second half with a pair of buckets to start the final 20 minutes. This was a big game for Miller as it was his 137th as a Horned Frog, the most in school history. He was tied with Frog legend Brandon Parrish coming into the win against Sam Houston State. Miller finished with team-high 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Fellow senior Alex Robinson set a school record as well. He broke the TCU record for assists in a season at 235. He continued to add to that total and finished the night with 13 points and 11 assists.

RJ Nembhard threw down back-to-back emphatic dunks midway through the second half to give TCU it’s largest lead of the night at 15. The redshirt freshman finished with 12 points and was one of six Frogs to score in double-digits.

TCU (21-13) will continue another NIT run when it hosts Nebraska (19-16) in the second round of the tournament at a date and time to be determined.

