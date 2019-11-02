TCU had all the momentum in the world heading into halftime. Then one fumble started a downward spiral of failure leading to the Frogs’ road loss to Oklahoma State.

After trailing 17-3 just two minutes into the second quarter, the Frogs scored twice before the break to tie the game, including a touchdown capping off a 95-yard drive with 39 seconds left.

The Frogs got the ball to start the second half and the promising drive was stalled inside the Oklahoma State 30-yard line when receiver John Stephens fumbled the ball away. TCU would turn the ball over two more times in the second half and allow Chuba Hubbard to score from 92 and 62 yards out, after containing the nation’s leading rusher to just 31 yards in the first half, en route to a 34-27 loss.

"We’re just good enough we can beat anybody in the league and we’re just good enough we can lose to anybody in the league," TCU coach Gary Patterson said. "Still as bad as we played it’s a 7-point ball game on the road."

Stephens also dropped a third-down pass that would have been a first down. TCU punted four times and Duggan threw two more interceptions in the second half while Hubbard ran wild. TCU had 164 yards of offense in the second half while Hubbard ran for 188.

TCU got a late touchdown from Sewo Olonilua to stay in the game, but when OSU’s Matt Ammendola drilled a 44-yard field goal with 2:04 left the game was out of reach.

Duggan finished with the worst game of his young career as he had three interceptions to go with just one score, a 24-yard pass to Pro Wells. He also ran for 86 yards, including a six-yard touchdown. This was his third straight game as the Frogs’ leading rusher.

"One of the deep interceptions I can’t talk about because I didn’t like how the guy was held trying to get to the post," Patterson said.

Jalen Reagor had a monster game for TCU as he hauled in six catches for 101 yards. He left the game twice due to injury after amazing, diving, leaping catches.

"I feel like any playmaker likes making plays like that. Being so close you get tired of that happening. Five or three plays separates you winning and losing. You’ve just got to get to work," Reagor said. "I've just got to do what I can do for my team. I'll do anything or play any position.

Garret Wallow once again led the defense with 11 tackles, 10 solo and one for a loss. He quite possibly was held on Hubbard’s 92-yard touchdown, but no flag was thrown. Innis Gaines, Shameik Blackshear and Corey Bethley each had a sack in the game. Trevon Moehrig had an interception in the second half.

Oklahoma State built its early lead on a 57-yard pass from Spencer Sanders to Dillon Stoner as the quarterback was nearly brought down in the backfield by Gaines. Those two connected again in the end zone on a 22-yard pass on third and 17. The ball hit the ground during the catch, but the call stood after review.

TCU won time of possession and first downs gained and only had 13 fewer yards, but lost the turnover battle 4-1 and was called for 30 more penalty yards.

Jonathon Song made a pair of 40-yard field goals.

Mike Collins checked into the game late when Duggan left briefly to a hand injury. Collins was hit late in his head and no flag was thrown. He has an undisclosed head injury.

TCU (4-4, 2-3 in the Big 12) will look to bounce back against rival Baylor (8-0, 5-0) at either 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.