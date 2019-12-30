TCU got off to a hot start and didn’t slow down in its blow out win against George Mason.

The Frogs led 10-0 five minutes into the game and never looked back on the way to a 87-53 victory.

"Everybody played well and that's a really good team," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said of George Mason. "I've had time to watch a lot of film. That's a good offensive team and I thought our defense was pretty good. I thought all of them were really good and on offense guys stayed within what we were trying to do."

The lay off for the holidays seemed to help the Frogs, especially senior Desmond Bane. He scored 30 points in 31 minutes of action on 12-of-16 shooting, including five made three-pointers.

"It just felt good. My teammates were doing a good job of finding me when I was open," Bane said. "We had 23 assists. The ball was moving. It was swinging. It’s fun to play like that."

He was the only Frog to score in double digits, but eight of his teammates scored at least three points. Most notably was Jaire Grayer, who hit a three-pointer to start the game against his former team.

"It was fun for me to play against those guys. I feel like I had more motivation," Grayer said. "There were some nerves in the beginning. You want to go out and go crazy."

Bane pointed out that before the game Grayer told him to "find me so I can hit this three."

TCU hit 14 three-pointers on 24 attempts on the game.

This was the last non-conference game for TCU, except for the SEC/Big 12 challenge coming next month, before Big 12 play starts later this week. The conference once again is loaded with talent as Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech and West Virginia all appear in this week’s top-25 rankings.

"This is the team I kind of envisioned. The Big 12 is going to be a grind as always," Dixon said.

TCU (9-3) hosts Iowa State (7-4) at 5 p.m. Saturday to start conference play.