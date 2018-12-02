TCU was selected Sunday afternoon to play in the Cheez-It Bowl against Cal.

The Frogs (6-6, 4-5 in the Big 12) overcame a lot this season as they lost two quarterbacks and seven other starters for a good chunk of the season, but rallied to win their last two games and clinch a 16th bowl in the Gary Patterson era.

The Golden Bears (7-5, 4-5 in the Pac-12) started the season strong with three straight non-conference victories, but then dropped the first three Pac-12 games before rallying to win four games in a five-game stretch, including a 12-10 win against Washington, the eventual conference champions.

This should be a defensive battle as both teams excel on that side of the ball while struggling on offense. Cal is No. 12 and TCU No. 23 on defense, according to S&P+. TCU is No. 99 and Cal is No. 121 by the same group.

TCU will be led on defense by preseason Big 12 defensive player of the year Ben Banogu who had ridiculous numbers this season. He was snubbed of the conference’s postseason defensive lineman of the year despite having two fumbles forced and recovered, 52 total tackles, eight quarterback hurries and 7.5 sacks.

Cal is anchored on defense by junior linebacker Evan Weaver, who had 142 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six pass break ups and two interceptions, one for a touchdown.

The X-factor for TCU’s offense has been sophomore wide receiver Jalen Reagor. He led the team with 72 catches for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns and added two more scores on the ground and 161 yards rushing. He’s scored in seven straight games and has rushing touchdowns in each of the last two games. He’s also become the main kick and punt returner for the Frogs.

The Golden Bears’ offense goes through their senior running back Patrick Laird. He leads the team with 932 yards and five scores on the ground to go with 50 catches for 291 yards and four more scores through the air.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools, but they have a home-and-home scheduled for 2020 and 2021 with the first game being at Berkley, CA. The Cheez-It Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m. Dec. 26 on ESPN.