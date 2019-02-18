The TCU baseball team began its season playing in one of the toughest tournaments in the nation.

The Frogs went to Arizona to face No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Cal State Fullerton and unranked, but always a talented team, Virginia.

After a tough opener, the Frogs bounced back to win the last two as plenty of the new faces showed off.

Friday: Cal State Fullerton 2, TCU 0

Nothing came easy on Friday. Fullerton came ready to play and weren’t making any mistakes. While returning a good chunk of their squad from last year, this team has played together before. The hits weren’t dropping, the Frogs weren’t moving runners over and they simply weren’t scoring. The Frogs had multiple runners on with less than two outs three times and couldn’t scratch anything. The team was 0-10 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.

There were many positives that we saw with this loss though, Nick Lodolo was solid on the mound as always while giving up two runs, and Charles King threw three scoreless relief innings. The chances were there, the offense just couldn’t make it happen and break through. Jake Guenther stood out with three base knocks having a third of the team’s hits. Josh Watson and Hunter Wolfe each walked twice, and Wolfe stole two bases while on. We saw six Frogs record their first hits with the team, two of which were freshmen. Six of the nine team hits came from the first four spots in the order.

We shall view this game as a learning experience for all as it was the new team’s first game together. The Frogs showed an entirely new infield, a new outfielder and a new designated hitter. Two freshmen got starts and some good experience early on. This was simply just the start for this groups first weekend together.

Saturday: TCU 9, Virginia 4

The Frogs picked up where they left off Friday in terms of having runners on base. After stranding the leadoff man the first two innings, I thought we were in for another long day. In the third inning, Wolfe walked to leadoff, then the fun started. Porter Brown drove home the first run of the year with a double to left and Watson brought him home one pitch later with a double of his own. Guenther brought Watson home with a ground out and the rest was history. They put up four more in the fourth to make it a 7-0 game and the guys on the mound got the job done.

Jared Janczak coming off an injury last year looked like his normal self, despite three walks. Freshman Spencer Arrighetti made his debut with good velocity, but only made it through 1/3 of an inning. Augie Mihlbauer came on after and worked an inning and 2/3 with a nice outing of his own. Dalton Brown made his return after an 11-month break from injury. He threw two scoreless innings while giving up a few hits. The freshman Marcelo Perez made his debut in the ninth. He got hit a little early on and hit a batter, then settled down after giving up one run. He comes in with great velocity and the look of a closer. While it wasn’t a save situation, he still got some ninth inning work in. We can’t determine the closing position just yet since we didn’t have a save opportunity.

Back to the bats, the Frogs had two hitters record four-hit games. Brown and Watson tallied four hits each while also knocking in some runs and scoring multiple times each. Brown scored three times with two RBI and two stolen bases on top of the four hits. Watson scored twice while knocking in three and stole a base as well. Austin Henry also had a multi-hit game with two hits and two RBI. Guenther and Andrew Keefer also had their first RBI’s in purple and white. This was a strong offensive showing for a young team and they were able to string along some nice rallies after struggling to hit with runners in scoring position on Friday.

Sunday: TCU 10, Vanderbilt 2

Going up against the No. 1 team in the nation and No. 1 freshman in this year’s class on the mound is certainly nothing easy to do, somehow this team made it a breeze. This was a huge boost against an experienced team in Vanderbilt.

While striking early, the Frogs led 3-0 after the first and there was no stopping these bats. The Frogs scored two in the second and knocked Vanderbilt starter Kumar Rocker out of his collegiate debut in the second. TCU transfer Brandon Williamson made his D1 debut and did not disappoint. The tall lefty gave up one run in 3 2/3 innings of work while striking out seven. Jake Eissler came in for relief and carried the team from there. Eissler went 5 1/3 of one run ball and only gave up 3 hits while doing so against a team that had scored 29 runs while recording 31 hits the previous two days. A brilliant effort on the mound from these two was exactly what Frog fans were looking for.

The bats stayed hot as the boys raked in 10 runs on 12 hits and working 10 walks as well, so these guys have an eye for the ball. Brown led off the scoring after singling on a chopper over the mound and got driven home by another Watson double. Henry singled and then Guenther drove home Watson on a ground out. Alex Isola singled to bring Henry home and the rout was on. The Frogs held a comfortable lead the whole game while the pitching was lights out.

Recap:

This team certainly made a statement that they’re here to play. The pitching was great all weekend while getting almost everyone some work. The staff gave up only eight runs all weekend to three teams that are recognized as national powerhouses and Omaha regulars.

The offense struggled to bring home a run on Friday, but certainly made up for it Saturday and Sunday while plating nine and 10. While they weren’t such a strong offensive team last year, the new look Frogs are making a statement early on. If the pitching can keep this up, this team should be in very good shape for the year and everything about it says Omaha. With Janczak and Watson leading the way, the 2019 Frogs are in good hands.