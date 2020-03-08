TCU proved it can play with anybody in the country this weekend by traveling to

California and playing two teams in the top-five, including the defending national champions.

GAME 1: USC 2, TCU 1

Haylen Green was called upon early in this one as he threw 5.1 scoreless innings of relief after Johnny Ray allowed two runs on six hits in 2.2 innings. Green struck out seven in this sparkling relief outing.

The Frog bats were mostly silent, but Gene Wood homered in the second inning for TCU’s lone run. Tommy Sacco and Zach Humphreys hit two-out doubles in separate innings, but were left stranded.

GAME 2: TCU 8, No. 2 UCLA 4

With TCU leading just 4-3 in the fifth inning, Wood and Conner Shepherd each hit two-run homers to put the game out of reach for the Frogs. Shepherd drove in three runs and Sam Thompson scored twice for the Frogs.

Charles King earned his second win of the year despite allowing four runs and 10 hits in five innings of work. Austin Krob earned his first career save by throwing the final 3.1 innings of work and striking out five in his time on the mound.

GAME 3: No. 5 Vanderbilt 4, TCU 3

The defending national champs beat the Frogs on a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth inning. Russell Smith struck out a career-high nine batters in five innings of work and left with the game tied at three. The Frogs turned to Green to wriggle out of the bases-loaded jam in the ninth, but he walked the first batter he saw after Drew Hill loaded the bags.

Sacco doubled to drive in Thompson to start the Frogs’ scoring. Porter Brown scored on a wild pitch and Wood drove in Thompson as he legged out an infield single to cap the Frogs’ scoring.

NEXT: TCU (11-4) will stay in California to face former Mountain West Conference rival San Diego State (10-6) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Then return home to face another power-five opponent for a three-game series against Maryland (10-4).