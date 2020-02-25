TCU went on the road for the first time in 2020 and took a pair of games from Minnesota in a series played in the home of the Vikings.

GAME 1: TCU 12, Minnesota 0

Johnny Ray continued to shine as he threw a complete-game shut out, which earned him Big 12 pitcher of the week honors. He allowed just two hits and struck out seven in the game.

Austin Henry, Conner Shepherd and Tommy Sacco each hit home runs in the football stadium. Sacco and Shepherd each drove in three runs while Porter Brown scored three times.

GAME 2: Minnesota 7, TCU 6

Charles King got into some trouble early as he allowed seven runs in just 3.1 innings pitched, but Haylen Green came in and shut down the Minnesota offense to give the Frogs a chance at a comeback.

TCU tied the game at five in the fourth inning before the Gophers took the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning. Henry hit a three-run double in the fourth to tie the game briefly. Brown and Sacco each scored a run in the game.

GAME 3: TCU 11, Minnesota 2

TCU put the game out of reach with six runs in the sixth inning thanks to Hunter Wolfe’s two-run hit and doubles by Zach Humphreys and Shepherd, who each drove in three runs in this game.

Russell Smith gave up just two runs over five innings while striking out five to earn the victory.

NEXT: TCU (6-1) hosts Stephen F. Austin (3-4) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.