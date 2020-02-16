TCU started off its baseball season with a convincing home sweep of Kentucky as several new faces paved the way for the Frogs.

GAME 1: TCU 5, Kentucky 1

Johnny Ray made his TCU debut with seven strike outs in 4.2 innings pitched while allowing just one run on two hits.

He had some wiggle room early as the Frogs struck for three runs in the first inning and never looked back. A bases-loaded error allowed two runs to score and Conner Shepherd drove in the third. Shepherd also hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach for good.

GAME 2: TCU 7, Kentucky 1

The Frogs’ returning ace Charles King made his season debut and didn’t allow an earned run in six strong innings and struck out a pair.

TCU scored five runs in the seventh inning to secure the victory. Austin Henry had a two-run single and Hunter Wolfe drove in two more with a double.

GAME 3: TCU 10, Kentucky 5

Gene Wood hit a pair of solo home runs as part of a three-hit day to lead the way for the Frogs. Gray Rodgers also hit a solo homer, but the biggest hit came with a three-run double from Tommy Sacco.

Russell Smith returned to the mound after missing all of last season. He retired the first 12 batters he faced and struck out five in 4.2 innings while allowing just one earned run.

NEXT: TCU (3-0) hosts Abilene Christian (4-0) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.