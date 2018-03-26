TCU baseball bounced back this week after losing a home series to Minnesota. The Frogs were 10-7 going into the week and people started getting dangerously close to hitting the panic button going into conference play. Since then, the Frogs bats have come alive.



TCU defeated the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a midweek game, and swept their first conference series against Kansas State at home. TCU looks to be righting the ship after taking care of business this weekend.

The first game of the week was Tuesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. TCU had help from the middle of the lineup. Michael Landestoy had two runs and an RBI while going three for four from the plate and Adam Oviedo grabbed 3 RBI and one run on a perfect three hits on three appearances.

Russell Smith started the game and went on to pitch 4 2/3 innings. Russell put down six on strikeouts, but also allowed five hits and two walks. The pitching staff went on to get 10 strikeouts in the game. This was the fourth game in a row the Frogs put up double-digit strikeouts. Ultimately, TCU blew out the Golden Lions 7-1.

The Frogs opened up conference play against 12-9 Kansas State at home this weekend. The Friday game was a close one, which saw TCU down 2-1 going into the bottom of the eighth. Zach Humphreys was beaned in the back and sent on base as the tying run. Immediately following, Luken Baker sent a 2-2 pitch over the left field wall for a two-run home run and gave the Frogs the lead. TCU would score one more in the eighth and go on to win 4-2.

Connor Shepherd broke out of his hitting slump with three hits on four at bats, including a solo home run in the second inning. Jared Janczak had a solid outing with 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing seven hits and two earned runs with three walks and six strikeouts. Augie Mihlbauer got his first career win on 2 1/3 innings, four strikeouts, and no hits allowed. Durbin Feltman came in and struck out the side to close out the game.

TCU’s bats came out and punished the baseball on Saturday. Kansas State held a lead at the beginning of the game before the Frogs exploded in the third inning for five runs, and six runs in the seventh, leading to a 12-2 victory. Landestoy and A.J. Balta hit back-to-back homers in the third, which was the first of the season for both players.

Later in the third, Shepherd also hit a home run, which was his second in the series. Baker joined in the home run parade with one of his own in the seventh, making it six home runs on the year for Baker. Nick Lodolo was solid all night for the Frogs as he pitched seven innings, and only allowed two earned runs, seven hits and two walks, while also striking out five.

TCU kept rolling in game three of the series. They picked up three quick runs in the first inning, where Kansas State didn’t help themselves by allowing three walks and two errors. It was smooth sailing for the rest of the game for TCU with starter Sean Wymer throwing a beautiful game.

He was on the mound for 7 2/3 innings, allowed only three hits and a walk, with no runs and nine strikeouts. Shephard continued with the hot bat and went two for four at the plate on Sunday, and Humphreys got himself three RBI’s and a run on the day. TCU picked up three more runs in the seventh as insurance as they shutout the Wildcats and won 6-0.

This was the first series sweep of the season for the Frogs, and it could not have come at a better time with TCU just starting conference play. The Frogs now have a 3-0 record in conference and 14-7 overall. TCU will host Dallas Baptist on Tuesday, and will head to Stillwater next weekend to face the Cowboys. The Friday and Saturday games will be televised on ESPNU.