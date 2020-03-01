TCU completed its second series sweep of a power-five team and improved its record to one of the best in school history as the Frogs took all three games against Cal this weekend. The Frogs improved to 10-1, which is just one victory shy of the best start in program history.

GAME 1: TCU 5, Cal 4

We saw our first glimpse of Lupton Magic in 2020 as Conner Shepherd belted a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning to cap a comeback win for the Frogs. Cal took a 4-0 lead in the second inning, but TCU scored three runs in the fifth inning to begin the comeback. Porter Brown was the highlight of the frame as he drew a 14-pitch, bases-loaded walk to drive in a run.

Johnny Ray proved that he’s human after allowing three earned runs in five innings, but still struck out six. Haylen Green shined once more in relief with 2.2 scoreless innings.

GAME 2: TCU 3, Cal 0

No dramatics in this one as Tommy Sacco plated Hunter Wolfe and Gene Wood with a two-out, two-run single in the second inning to put the Frogs ahead for good.

Charles King had a rough outing in Minnesota, but rebounded nicely to throw seven scoreless innings and struck out three while walking only one.

GAME 3: TCU 6, Cal 1

Russell Smith continued his dominating start to the season as he allowed no earned runs and struck out a career-high eight batters in 6.1 innings pitched. Marcelo Perez earned a hole with 1.2 scorleess innings before Harrison Beethe shut the door in the ninth inning.

Hunter Wolfe drove in the first run of the game on an infield single in the first inning and Phillip Sikes capped the scoring by driving in a pair in the seventh inning to put the game away.

NEXT: TCU (10-1) hosts UT-Arlington (8-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Frogs then travel to California to face USC (7-3), No. 11 UCLA (11-0), No. 3 Vanderbilt (10-3) and San Diego State (8-4).