No. 20 TCU started its season by surviving a tough test from Cal State-Bakersfield.

The Roadrunners shot 52 percent in the first half and led for 31:10, but it was late-game clutch free throw shooting by the Frogs that led to their 66-61 opening victory.

“We kept it interesting. We had just three guys that had played college basketball before tonight playing,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “It’s a process and we’re going to keep getting better. We got better from the first half to the second half and won with defense.”

UCSB shot just 24 percent in the second half and allowed TCU to inch back into the game after trailing by seven at halftime and by as much as 11 in the second half.

TCU new assistant coach Scott Cross is familiar with UCSB as the Roadrunners went to Arlington and beat the Mavericks in the NIT quarterfinals two years ago when TCU won the event. Dixon said most of those players are still on this experienced team.

“That’s a good team. That’s an old team. That’s a tough team. That’s a well-coached team in Bakersfield,” Dixon said. “That’s a team you don’t want to play early with just three returning college players, but we’re going to get better for it.”

Those three key returners are Desmond Bane, JD Miller and Alex Robinson. Bane led the team with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Robinson had 12 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Miller had 13 points and six rebounds.

Bane really put the team on his back in the second half scoring 13 of his points after the break.

“My teammates kept trusting me. A Rob told me it was going to come,” Bane said. “It was tough to get in a rhythm, but we grinded it out and got a good win.”

Bane gave the Frogs their first lead since the game was 2-0 when he used a stutter move near mid-court then decided to keep the ball all the way to the paint for a lay up to go up 48-47 with 6:55 left.

Bakersfield battled back and led again by as much as four with 4:21 left. TCU finished on a 13-4 run highlighted by a pair of free throws from true freshman Kendric Davis, playing in his first career game with :27 left.

“He did great. He knocked four big free throws down the stretch to help us win,” Robinson said. “He only played nine minutes, but he was huge in those nine minutes.”

TCU only made 10 of its first 19 free throws, but rattled off seven straight in the game’s final five minutes to help seal the win.

The Frogs (1-0) will take on Oral Roberts (0-1) at 4 p.m. Sunday.