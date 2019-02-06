That’s when JD Miller hit a floater at what we thought was the buzzer to win the game 70-68 and snap a two-game losing streak.

But nothing is easy in the Big 12 and the Cowboys stormed back to take a lead in the second half and hit a three-pointer with five seconds left to tie it up.

Both teams have been struggling the last week, but TCU seemed poised to get a big win to get back on track after hitting nine of its first 18 three-pointers and building a 13-point lead.

Miller, and everybody else at the postgame podium, admitted that wasn’t the intended final play, but the last option worked out.

“To be truly honest, the play wasn’t supposed to go to me,” Miller said. “I was supposed to pass the ball back to (Kendric Davis), but it just so happened this happened and it worked out great.”

Jamie Dixon said that play has several options and the Miller shot wasn’t supposed to be one of them, but it worked out.

“It’s an option. That was probably our last option, but it was an option,” Dixon said. “I thought getting the ball to Kendric would have been a better option. We’ve practiced it over and over and I don’t think we’ve ever had it finish like that.”

Turns out the referees reviewed the play and added 0.3 seconds left to the clock after the Frogs sang the alma mater and Oklahoma State had left the court. The Cowboys actually got a decent look at a game-tying shot, but it missed and the Frogs got a much-needed win. The players say they’ve never been a part of a game where the game “ended,” but the players still had to come back and regroup for one more play. Despite that oddity, Dixon has the players work on stuff like that daily in practice.

“Every day. We do that every day and coach pays attention to every detail,” Alex Robinson said. “Anything you see the coach has prepared us before. Every thing. Countless times.”

Miller says he can’t recall a game-winner like that, but he probably had one in high school. A buzzer beater like that can propel a team to a winning streak and Dixon was happy to see one of those go the Frogs’ way.

“I don’t think we’ve had one where we won it at the buzzer since I’ve been here,” Dixon said. “You need one of those and it feels good. I’m happy for JD and the guys for making plays down the stretch.”

The night appeared to turn sour for Miller and the Frogs when a foul originally called on Oklahoma State was then changed after review to a flagrant foul on Miller. He says they actually made the right call, but he was called for two more quick fouls after that which riled him up the rest of the game.

“It was the right call because I did it,” Miller said of the flagrant. “But that did build anger inside of me and made me play better and I hit the shot at the end.”

Oklahoma State didn’t even attempt a free throw in the first half, but hit 13 of their 15 shots from the charity stripe in the second half to mount its comeback.

Bane hit a pair of big free throws in the final minute to get up to a game-high 26 points. He hit six three-pointers in the game, five in the first half. Robinson had a double-double with 11 assists and 10 points. Kouat Noi hit four three-pointers to get 12 points and seven rebounds. Miller finished with 11 points and nine boards.

TCU (16-6, 4-5 in the Big 12) will try to snap their 20-year losing streak on the road against ranked teams when they visit No. 17 Iowa State (18-5, 7-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Frogs will return home to face No. 13 Kansas (17-6, 6-4) at 8 p.m. Monday.

Two Frogs hit Milestones

Over the course of this win, Desmond Bane became a member of the 1,000-point club and Alex Robinson became the school’s all-time leader in assists. Robinson joined the 1,000-point club in TCU's loss at Baylor on Saturday.

“It’s a cool accomplishment, but JD stole the show,” Robinson said of his record. “That probably made me the most happy tonight.”

Bane gave plenty of credit to Robinson for the work he’s done.

“He’s been doing it for years,” Bane said. “You don’t get to 500 or whatever he has over night. He’s a really good point guard and we’re blessed to have him.”