This season might have been the most unpredictable in TCU history, but the Frogs are going to a bowl game.

While the whole season was a roller coaster of emotion, Saturday’s 31-24 win against Oklahoma State was an embodiment of that.

“I’m tired. Two weeks in a row, I’m tired,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “You’ve got to give kids a lot of credit and somehow we found a way to win.”

That somehow was part an incredible defensive performance and part Jalen Reagor’s historic game.

Oklahoma State came to Fort Worth averaging 520 yards of offense per game and midway through the third quarter, the Cowboys mustered just 76. TCU had built a 24-3 lead on the strength of Reagor and the defense, but OSU began to comeback.

Back-to-back touchdown drives made it a one-touchdown game when undefeated, third-string quarterback Grayson Muehlstein connected with somebody not wearing 1 on their jersey as he pumped-faked three defenders by looking Reagor’s way then lobbing a perfect pass to a wide-open Derius Davis for 24 yards and give TCU a two-score lead with 6:33 to go.

“What got me fired up was that we swung back offensively once they started to fight back,” Patterson said. “That’s what we have needed to do.”

OSU used less than 90 seconds to get in the end zone again, but the Frogs defense was finally able to hold on a 4-10 play from OSU’s own four-yard line to almost run out the clock.

The Frogs missed what would have been the game-sealing field goal, but Oklahoma State couldn’t score in the nine remaining seconds to send TCU to a bowl game for the 19th time in Patterson’s 21 years with the program.

“I’m really proud of this group,” Patterson said. “Sometimes in pregame speeches, you talk about the seniors, but I stood up and told them if you want to win, you’re going to have to stand up and take it.”

As far as taking things, Reagor took over this game to help give TCU their third 30-plus point game of the season and highest-scoring game since putting up 28 against Ohio State all the way back to Sept. 16.

The sophomore scored on a six-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and then housed a 83-yard run early in the third quarter.

“What do you think? He’s a good player and he’s started to mature,” Patterson said about Reagor. “You had to think outside the box. We knew Grayson’s not a true drop-back guy. We had to find ways to get guys involved.”

He led TCU in receiving with eight catches for 91 yards and in rushing with five carries for 122 yards and a touchdown each way. He also returned kicks and punts. He’s scored in eight straight games, a school record, and is over 1,000 yards receiving. He’s developed into a true playmaker that should be on the short list for the Biletnikoff award, for the nation’s top receiver, in 2019.

“I’ve been doing that my whole life. I’m a natural playmaker,” Reagor on playing lots of different positions Saturday. “After the Alamo Bowl last year, getting 1,000 yards was a goal of mine and now next year I want to win the Biletnikoff.”

Speaking of the Biletnikoff award, Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace is a semifinalist for the award this year, but had just 64 yards on four catches in this game. He had just one catch in the first half and had been averaging 122 yards and a touchdown per game coming into the contest.

He was shutdown by Jeff Gladney, who had four pass break ups and his first interception of the season in this game.

“I had been beating myself up about not getting a pick yet after dropping two last week,” Gladney said. “He’s a really good receiver, but he had just one catch on me.”

Containing a team’s top wide receiver isn’t a big shocker to Patterson.

“Let’s just look at history. Last year, (James) Washington, how many catches did he have?,” Patterson said. “How many did (Courtland Sutton) from SMU? (Hakeem Butler or Alan Lazzard) from Iowa State? It’s not like it’s a first time thing that we find ways to limit their best guy.”

You can add Odell Beckham Jr. to that list when he was at LSU. All of those players had less than five receptions against TCU.

The defense got a big boost to start the second half when Oklahoma State had a backwards pass picked up by Jawuan Johnson and returned 15 yards to get turnovers on back-to-back plays after Gladney picked off the Hail Mary attempt at the end of hte first half.

“It’s about time we got a break like that,” Patterson said on Johnson’s scoop and score. “I told them at halftime, for us to win this game, you’re going to have to get at least two (turnovers) and we got one right off the bat.”

Muehlstein continues to be impressive and Saturday was the first career start for the five-year senior. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns without committing a turnover. It was impressive seeing his performance on senior day as he’s the embodiment of a team player.

“I told them downstairs, if you want to see - in a day an age, when everybody, when it’s not going well, they leave - here’s a guy who stayed for five years and was rewarded,” Patterson said. “He’s the consummate Horned Frog, a true team player. He appreciated it and he’s part of us.”

TCU (6-6, 4-5 in the Big 12) finished fifth in the conference, which likely means the Frogs will be heading to Texas Bowl (in Houston), Liberty Bowl (in Memphis) or Cheez-It Bowl (in Phoenix). The bowl game will be announced Dec. 2.

If the Texas Bowl, the likely opponents would be LSU, Texas A&M or Mississippi State. If the Liberty Bowl, the Frogs could face Vanderbilt or South Carolina. If the Cheez-It Bowl, TCU could take on Cal or Arizona State.